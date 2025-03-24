Domestic helps held for murder of elderly couple in North West Delhi

Two domestic helps were arrested for the murder of an elderly couple in the Kohat Enclave area of North West Delhi, the police said on Monday.

The duo are accused of killing the couple by strangling them with a dupatta after breaking into their house with the motive of robbery. Notably, the elderly couple was found dead in separate rooms on the third floor of their house on Tuesday last week.

A clue in the case came after the son of the deceased, Manpreet, revealed that they had hired one, Ravi, a resident of Uttam Nagar, West Delhi as an attendant for his parents. However, for the past 3-4 days, he had sent a new person in his place to attend to his parents, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North West) Sikandar Singh.

Following the information, Ravi was apprehended in a raid at his residence.

During interrogation, he confessed to have committed the crime, along with his friend Deepak, who he had sent to the house of the elderly couple as his replacement with the motive to rob the couple, Singh added.

His associate, Deepak, was arrested from an old-age home in Rohini with stolen cash, a country-made pistol, and the dupatta used for strangling the couple.