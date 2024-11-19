DMRC registers its highest passenger journeys on Nov 18 with 78.67 lakh journeys

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) registered its highest passenger journeys on November 18 with 78.67 lakh journeys being performed in the network.

“These figures reflect the growing faith shown by the passengers on Delhi Metro’s reliability, punctuality and seamless travel covering most parts of the Delhi-NCR, which at present is facing severe air quality deterioration,” a DMRC spokesperson said on Tuesday.

To ensure that more people prefer to use Metro in this scenario, the DMRC is already running 60 extra trips on weekdays thereby offering more carrying capacity than usual.

Since August this year, the DMRC has repeatedly breached its own passenger journey records several times which indicates that people prefer to opt for an environment-friendly system. The more the people prefer Metro over private vehicles, there is bound to be reduction in vehicular emissions leading to improvement in air quality of the city and its peripheries.

Besides this, the DMRC in its constant endeavours has taken a host of measures in recent times which empower passengers to book their single/multiple journey tickets from multiple digital platforms which give them freedom to plan their journey anytime from anywhere without bothering to stand in queues at the station.

In addition, tie-ups with other organisations like Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) etc also further empower people to not just travel by the metro but avail further interconnecting travel options with various offers/events being available with seamless ease.

The DMRC is one of the most environment friendly transport option and the first Metro in the world to be registered for carbon credits with the United Nations body for measures for environmental sustainability.

”The DMRC continues to prioritise passenger safety and comfort while enhancing connectivity across the Delhi NCR region. This milestone underscores our mission to provide accessible, reliable, and sustainable transportation solutions,” the spokesperson said.