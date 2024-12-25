DMRC celebrates 22 years of passenger operations with legacy train ‘TS-01’

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday celebrated its 22 years of passenger operations with legacy train ‘TS-01’.

As a proud testimony of DMRC’s impeccable maintenance mechanism and upkeep schedule, train ‘TS-01’ continues to operate passenger services even today on the Red Line as the first among equals from Delhi Metro’s ever expanding fleet of over 350 train sets.

The train was also in operation today and to celebrate this special occasion, it was decorated with flowers and a commemorative banner.

It was on December 24, 2002 that the first Delhi Metro train, ‘TS-01’, was flagged off by the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, introducing a new era of modern public transport in Delhi NCR.

The TS-01 train, which started DMRC’s journey, has carved a legacy of its own in bringing modern public transport to Delhi.

Commissioned in 2002, TS-01 began as a 4-coach train but has been upgraded over the years to meet growing passenger demand, and expanded to 6 coaches in 2014 and further to 8 coaches in 2023.

Over its 22-year journey, TS-01 has been a symbol of reliability and efficiency, covering approximately 27 lakh kilometers, safely transporting over 5.4 crore passengers, and executing an impressive 23 lakh door operations.

Manufactured by the MRM Consortium in South Korea, the train was transported to Kolkata by ship and then to Delhi via the Indian Railways network.

Its advanced propulsion system has not only ensured smooth operations but also contributed to environmental sustainability by regenerating approximately 40 per cent of the total power consumed through regenerative braking.

To ensure smooth operations and passenger safety, TS-01 has undergone two major overhauls/upgrades by DMRC’s expert maintenance teams.

As a result, TS-01 has consistently maintained a Mean Distance Between Failures (MDBF) of 84,000 kilometers, significantly exceeding the contractual requirement of 40,000 kilometers.

To keep up with modern standards, TS-01 has recently undergone a mid-life refurbishment to provide passengers with enhanced features and comfort.

The upgrades include advanced passenger systems such as real-time route maps, safety videos, CCTV for added security, and emergency alarms for convenience. The doors have been refurbished, and a new fire detection system has been installed to boost safety.

For passenger comfort, mobile and laptop charging outlets have also been added, along with a fresh interior and exterior repainting to improve aesthetics.