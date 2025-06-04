DJB sounds alert against fake disconnection calls and texts by frauds impersonating its officials

Amid rising cyber frauds of varying kinds, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has issued an important alert concerning a recent incident involving fraudulent claims and attempts at extortion by individuals falsely representing the organisation.

In a message to the public, the water agency of the national capital said it has come to its notice that consumers are being contacted through calls, SMS, and WhatsApp messages on their mobile phones by individuals impersonating DJB employees.

The fraudsters issue false threats of water supply disconnection and demand immediate payments.

The DJB, in a statement also shared on the social media platform X, informed that these calls, SMS, and WhatsApp messages are not authorised by the DJB, and are attempts to extort money under false pretence.

“Payment over phone calls, SMS, or WhatsApp messages made under threats of disconnection is not authorised by the DJB through any third party or individual,” the statement read.

The water agency has clarified that all official DJB communication is conveyed through written notices or official digital channels.

It has alerted people that “no payments should be made based on such suspicious calls, SMS, or WhatsApp messages without proper verification.”

The DJB has clearly stated that if such a call or message is received, no personal or financial details should be shared with such callers.

The DJB has urged citizens that all such suspicious calls or messages should be immediately reported to the cybercrime helpline number 1930 or www.cybercrime.gov.in.

“The consumer may verify the authenticity of such calls or messages, or any other such communication from the concerned Zonal Revenue Officer’s (ZRO) office or water board’s helpline number 1916.

The water board has urged Delhiites to remain alert and assist the DJB in stopping the spread of misinformation.