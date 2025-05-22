Divyangjans in Delhi to receive modern & improved assistive devices: Ravinder Indraj

Delhi’s Social Welfare and Cooperation Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh on Thursday paid a visit to a manufacturing unit at the headquarters of the Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO), situated in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh to ensure the provision of modern and improved assistive devices for Divyangjans in the national capital.

Indraj stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Delhi Government is actively contributing towards the success of the Accessible India Campaign (Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan), aimed at the empowerment of persons with disabilities.

As part of this effort, the Delhi minister visited ALIMCO headquarters in a bid to learn about the latest assistive technologies that are aimed to assist Divyangs, and those devices that are now more user-friendly.

Modern devices, designed with the specific needs of the specially-abled in mind, are more efficient and manufactured with precision using the latest technology.

On the occasion, Praveen Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director of ALIMCO, provided a detailed overview of their state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities and the latest assistive devices developed for Divyangjans.

After carefully observing and understanding the work done by the organisation, the social welfare minister emphasised that ALIMCO’s technological innovations and dedication will significantly aid in the empowerment of persons with disabilities, adding that a detailed discussion was also held regarding potential collaboration under the Delhi Government’s Sugamya Sahayak Yojana (Accessible Assistance Scheme).