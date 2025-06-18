Dispute over bathing in washing zone ends in murder of juvenile home inmate

A juvenile home inmate lodged in a centre in North Delhi’s Majnu Ka Tila was killed in a scuffle over a dispute over bathing in the washing zone, police said Wednesday.

The victim was detained at the Hauz Khas police station as one of the accused in an attempted murder case.

The inmate involved in the murderous attack on him was booked under Sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 34 (joint liability) of the IPC by the Mundka Police.

The police are verifying the age of the victim and the two accused. The boy was declared dead at Hindu Rao Hospital at 9.46 am on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia said.

The incident took place at the Special Home for Boys (OHB-A), located on Magazine Road, Majnu Ka Tila.

“Preliminary inquiry revealed that around 9.15 am, the deceased was involved in a quarrel with two inmates over the use of the washroom for bathing,” the officer said.

An inquiry into the matter has been initiated by the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC), Banthia said.

“The concerned Judicial Magistrate and the family of the deceased have been informed. An inquiry under Section 196 of the BNSS (Inquiry by a Magistrate into the cause of death) is being conducted by the Judicial Magistrate,” the officer said.

A case under Section 103(1) (Punishment for murder) of the BNS was registered at the Timarpur Police Station, he said.

The boy’s body has been preserved at the hospital’s mortuary, awaiting post-mortem.