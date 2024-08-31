Devender Yadav welcomes leaders and workers from AAP, BJP and NCP into Congress

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Devender Yadav on Saturday welcomed several leaders and workers from the Aam Aadmi Party, BJP, and NCP from various Assembly segments of the city, including Kasturba Nagar, Burari, and Najafgarh into the Congress.

The DPCC chief greeted them with a party scarf at Rajiv Bhawan, the state unit office of the Congress.

Yadav said that leaders and office bearers from the BJP and AAP have joined the Congress in the past few days, claiming it is a clear indication that people are fed up with the corruption, non-performance, and incompetence of both the Kejriwal government and the BJP.

Advertisement

According to Yadav, the AAP and the BJP clash on every issue without engaging in any constructive work that benefits the people of the city.

The Congress leader further claimed that leaders and workers from other parties are being influenced by the ideology of the grand old party, as well as the dynamic leadership of party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

Yadav said that all those who joined the Congress would be given suitable positions within the party, as they would further strengthen the organisation in the national capital.

Besides Yadav, other party leaders present on the occasion included former MLAs Anil Bhardwaj and Mateen Ahmed, and AICC secretary Abhishek Dutt.

Prominent among those who joined the Congress on Saturday were Shahid Usmani, Razia Alam, Rajesh Sagar, Purshottam, former Badli Assembly Youth president Tahir Ansari, vice presidents Mukand, Noor Mohammad, Ajit Kumar, Amol Patil, BJP Doctor Cell Chairman from Najafgarh Dr Satpal Bhardwaj, Dharam Singh, Dharamveer Singh, Ramniwas, Kuldeep Bhardwaj, Sonu Sharma, and Om Prakash Sehrawat from the NCP, among several others.