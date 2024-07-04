Devender Yadav takes on Kejriwal Govt over state of healthcare in Delhi

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) Devender Yadav on Thursday took a jibe at the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government over the condition of the health infrastructure at the hospitals run by it in the national capital.

Claiming that Delhi has been facing shortage of operation theatres, Yadav said, “It is a matter of grave concern that out of the 235 operation theatres in the 28 government hospitals in Delhi, 62 are non-functional due to various reasons, including staff shortage and deficiency of equipment.”

“Six out of the 13 existing operation theatres at Delhi’s premier government hospital, the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital were shut following the hospital management sacking 51 paramedical staff and 170 nurses, who had rendered selfless service during the Covid-19 pandemic saving many lives with their dedication and commitment,” he said.

The Delhi Congress chief alleged that many operation theatres at the hospital had earlier been shut due to shortage of equipment and staff.

Attacking the ruling dispensation, Yadav said, “The AAP government often boasts about carrying out over 200 tests in Mohalla Clinics, but for the past 10 years, several operation theatres in government hospitals have been lying non-functional. The Kejriwal government had not bothered to make them fully operational for the convenience of the patients.”

Stating that the Congress has been highlighting the “shortage of beds, staff and equipment” in Delhi government hospitals for the past many years, he further said, “But the Kejriwal government did not listen to Congress suggestions. The consequences of which were witnessed during the Covid-19 pandemic when several innocent people lost their lives due to lack of medicines, medical oxygen, beds, equipment and staff.”