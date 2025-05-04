Devender Yadav slams BJP for not undertaking drain desilting work

Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav on Sunday slammed the BJP-led Delhi government accusing it of making hollow promises while failing to initiate serious groundwork to prevent monsoon-induced flooding in the Capital.

Reacting to the recent statement by Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma, who called the early morning downpour that flooded many parts of the city a wake-up call, Yadav dismissed the Minister’s promise to complete desilting work by May 30 as “improbable” and lacking genuine intent.

Advertisement

“The BJP government should stop making hollow promises and start the desilting work as soon as possible to prevent flooding of the city again when monsoon rains lash the capital soon,” Yadav said.

Advertisement

Highlighting the city-wide impact of the recent rainfall, Yadav pointed to severe water logging in key areas including ITO, where traffic gridlock caused massive jams.

He criticized the government’s selective focus, noting that Minister Verma seemed more concerned with flooding in the upscale Golf Links area, rather than addressing the suffering of ordinary citizens. “When Congress was in power, all desilting work used to be completed by mid-May, well ahead of monsoon rains. Congress believed in action, not empty rhetoric,” Yadav stated.