Developing basic infra in slums and low-income areas govt’s top priority: Indraj

Delivering on the government’s commitment to providing and improving basic infrastructure across Delhi’s slums and low-income areas, Social Welfare and Cooperatives Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh on Saturday inaugurated the construction work of a new drain in the Shahbad Dairy area of Bawana.

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has undertaken the construction. Minister Indraj Singh directed officials to ensure proper cleaning of the existing drain and coordinate the development of a park for slum dwellers.

Advertisement

This initiative is also aimed at solving the problem of waterlogging in the area ahead of the monsoon.

Advertisement

Speaking on the occasion, Indraj stated that the construction of the drain in Block E of Shahbad Dairy will strengthen the drainage system, while cleaning the existing drain will help curb waterlogging during the monsoon and significantly improve sanitation.

According to officials, the project involving a drain—approximately 350 meters long—is to be completed within a fixed period of six months.

The minister has issued clear directions to DUSIB officials to ensure the timely completion of the construction and uphold high-quality standards so that the public can benefit at the earliest.

He emphasised that this development will resolve a long-standing issue in the area and bring about a positive change in people’s living standards.

The minister reassured that the development of basic infrastructure in Delhi’s slums and low-income areas is the top priority of the CM Rekha Gupta-led government, and continuous efforts are being made to realise this goal.