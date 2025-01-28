Deployment of volunteers at polling stations strictly prohibited: EC

Ahead of the forthcoming assembly elections in Delhi, the Election Commission (EC) has made it clear that only authorised polling agents are allowed inside the polling stations and deployment of volunteers or any other unauthorised individuals are strictly prohibited.

The poll panel issued a statement to this effect while taking a note of the report that claimed that a dedicated team of young volunteers from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would be stationed at every polling booth on the election day on February 5 to oversee the EVM demonstration and ensure smooth functioning.

The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in Delhi said, “The Election Commission of India (ECI) has laid down clear guidelines regarding the presence of individuals at polling booths. As per these guidelines only authorised polling agents, appointed by contesting candidates in accordance with the Representation of the People Act, 1951, are allowed inside polling stations. These polling agents must carry valid Form 10 (Appointment Letter) duly signed by the candidate or their election agent.”

Deployment of volunteers or any other unauthorised individuals at polling stations or within the polling station premises is strictly prohibited as such actions may interfere with the conduct of free and fair elections and may be viewed as a violation of the poll panel’s guidelines, it said.

Any person found loitering or influencing voters at the polling station without authorisation will be dealt with as per the provisions of the law, including Sections 130, 131, and 132 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, it added.

“All political parties are reminded to ensure strict adherence to these guidelines. Volunteers or workers of any party must not interfere in the polling process or attempt to monitor EVM functioning, which is the exclusive responsibility of the Presiding Officer, Polling Officials, and Micro Observers under the supervision of the Returning Officer and General Observer respectively,” the CEO Delhi wrote on X.

The poll panel ensures robust mechanisms for the smooth functioning of EVMs, including mock polls, public demonstrations, and secure storage and transportation of EVMs. Any concerns or complaints related to EVMs should be raised with the Returning Officer or through the prescribed grievance redressal mechanism, it said.

The CEO Delhi urged all the political parties to cooperate with election officials to maintain the integrity and transparency of the electoral process.