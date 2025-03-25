Demand for closure of meat shops during Navratri gains traction in Delhi

Ravinder Singh Negi

The demand gained momentum after BLP MLA from Patparganj Ravinder Singh Negi said, “A few days ago, when I went to a temple, I saw a meat shop right in front of the temple open. I felt very bad seeing this. So, I requested the traders to close the shops outside the temples on Tuesday. They readily agreed and now the shops have started closing on Tuesday in Patparganj.”

“We would like the meat shops in front of temples to remain closed during the holy fast of Navratri. I will also write a letter to the DM about this. I will try my best to keep meat shops closed on Tuesday in my assembly constituency,” he told a news agency.

A similar demand was made by Neeraj Basoya, another BJP legislator who stated that meat stores have to be shut down during Navratri. “Meat shops should be closed during Navratri. These should not be in residential areas. The meat sellers indulge in hooliganism. We will write a letter to close meat shops in residential areas,” Basoya said.

Giving traction to the demand, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) National Spokesperson Vinod Bansal said, “Navratri is approaching after the Hindu New Year, a ban on meat sale in Delhi and other such locations should be imposed during this period to ensure that devotees’ sentiments are not hurt.”

Strict enforcement of these regulations is necessary to uphold the sanctity of our temples and festivals, he told a news agency.