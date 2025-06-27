Delhi’s villages will no longer be left behind under BJP government: Parvesh Sahib Singh

Public Works Department (PWD) and Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh on Friday asserted that the villages in the national capital will no longer be left behind in terms of development under the BJP-led government in Delhi.

During a visit to the Chhatarpur Assembly constituency, the minister said, “Our commitment is clear—Delhi’s villages will no longer be left behind. Under the BJP’s leadership, rural development is not just a slogan; it’s a mission. The same quality infrastructure and amenities that urban colonies receive must reach every village too.”

“Whether it is roads, clean water, or sewer systems, every essential service is being prioritised. And let me assure you, funds will never be a hurdle in the progress of Delhi’s rural belt. We are building not just infrastructure, but trust,” he added.

The minister said that several roads are in the process of being handed over to the NHAI. Once the transfer is complete, these roads will be widened and upgraded to national standards, ensuring long-term relief from congestion and poor road conditions.

Moreover, in a major boost to the area’s water supply, a new 80 MGD Water Treatment Plant (WTP) will be established in Chhatarpur, and 85 tube wells have already been sanctioned for the region, with installation work underway.

Additionally, the tender for sewerage works has been completed, and execution will begin shortly.

Reflecting on his deep personal connection with the area, the minister said, “Chhatarpur is not just a political constituency for me, it is a part of my life. My father also served as an MP from this region. I have grown up knowing its soil, its struggles, and its spirit. For me, public service here is not politics — it’s a family responsibility.”

During the visit, he reached out to residents across several key locations, including 100 Feet Road, CDR Chowk, Jonapur Village, Neb Sarai Chaupal, and Maidangarhi Village. He listened to public concerns and assured fast-tracked, accountable development.