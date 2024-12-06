Delhi’s progress hit roadblock under AAP rule: Devender Yadav

The Congress’ ‘Delhi Nyay Yatra’ on Friday entered Badli assembly constituency in north west Delhi, with state party unit chief Devender Yadav saying that the region witnessed many development initiatives like metro, stadiums, schools, and houses for the poor.

He said the Congress’ 15-year rule was a cherished memory for the public as it was the golden era of development and progress in the city.

A former MLA from the same constituency, DPCC chief alleged that residents have been putting up with suffering for the past few years as all the development works were stalled and welfare schemes for the people hit a roadblock.

He said that people of the area shared their grief and problems as they trusted him to address their issues when the party returned to power.

Hitting out at AAP chief and ex- Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Yadav said he surfaced in Delhi around 11 years ago, promised to end corruption, check price rise, solve unemployment, improve the Capital’s infrastructure and civic amenities, provide free water and power, and many more, but, only drove people to despair.

He alleged that in the name of providing water for free, Kejriwal supplied dirty water, people received inflated power bills, the poor were denied rations cards, conditions of Government schools and hospitals became deplorable, roads remained broken, toxic air and water pollution warranted health emergency.

He added that deteriorating law and order has affected the peaceful existence of the citizens.

Former Deputy CM and PCC president of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot, Punjab MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, and AICC secretary-in- charge of Delhi and Uttarakhand MLA Qazi Nizamuddin, also joined Yadav in the Yatra at the Badli Assembly, which marked its 29th day on Friday.

The Congress party’s yatra in Delhi ahead of the assembly polls has passed through 68 Assembly segments so far, accorded a massive reception by the party workers and the locals as well.