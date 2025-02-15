Delhi’s new CM likely in a couple of days: Sachdeva

Delhi BJP president Virender Sachdeva on Saturday hinted that the new CM’s name for Delhi will be out after appointment of observers by the central leadership of the party, who will then chair a meeting of the legislature party, where the leader will be elected.

Replying to a question over the new government’s formation on the sides of a press conference here, he said,” once the central leadership appoints observers, the legislature party meeting will take place and in a couple of days the good news will be shared.”

“Usually this process takes between 7-9 days, like it has also taken in other states,” he said.

Delhi BJP chief’s remarks came on Saturday when three councilors of AAP joined the saffron party ahead of the MCD mayoral election which is scheduled to take place in April.

Meanwhile, BJP national president JP Nadda chaired a meeting of party’s general secretaries’ at its headquarters here .

Central leadership of the party is holding discussions on this matter to soon come to conclusion with regard to the process of finalizing Delhi government formation.

BJP follows a proper democratic process where observers are appointed, who then meet the newly elected legislators and take their opinion, said a leader, adding ,following this, a meeting of the legislative party takes place where the leader is elected after proper consultation, with the name finalized based on collective opinion.