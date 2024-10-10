Delhi’s first deficit budget result of financial mismanagement under Kejriwal: Sachdeva

Alleging that in the past ten years, residents of the national capital have been fed on Arvind Kejriwal’s deceptive claims, including a surplus budget, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said on Thursday with these claims as a cover, the AAP continued to introduce new schemes without developing new financial resources.

Taking a dig at former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, he called it unfortunate that he (Kejriwal) wasted ten years in a power struggle pushing the national capital into such a mess where development has come to a standstill with even public welfare schemes being stalled.

According to the BJP leader, the outcome of the alleged financial mismanagement is that Delhi, which received its first surplus budget from former BJP chief minister Madan Lal Khurana in 1994-95 and continued with surplus budgets till 2022-23, has now no funds for the ongoing projects.

He claimed that due to the worsening financial situation in 2023-24, the 2024-25 budget has now become the first deficit budget in Delhi’s legislative history.

Sachdeva claimed that the Delhi government lacks liquid funds to fulfill the 2024-25 budget plans, while its financial situation is so bad that by December 2024, it might not even be able to pay its employees’ salaries, Delhi BJP chief added.

The BJP leader said the budget deficit typically occurs when revenue is less than the expenditure, but Delhi’s revenue has been increasing year after year. The main reason for the AAP government’s budget deficit is the implementation of public welfare schemes without raising sufficient resources and timely revenue provisions for planned projects.

As per Sachdeva’s claims, at present Delhi requires Rs 7,000 crore for power subsidies, the Transport Department, the Irrigation Department, under-construction hospitals, metro projects, court complexes, and increased salary expenses. However, the government doesn’t have a single penny for these.

He alleged even the joint projects with the Central government have been stalled because the state government did not provide its share on time.