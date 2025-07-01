Delhi’s first cloud seeding trial postponed due to weather conditions: Minister Sirsa

The Delhi government on Tuesday secured approval from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for cloud seeding trials over the national capital from August 30 to September 10, revising the earlier window of July 4 to July 11.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the new dates were suggested after experts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune, indicated that monsoon cloud patterns during this period would be more favourable. IIT Kanpur, in consultation with the Delhi government, subsequently requested the revised timeline.

Advertisement

Expanding the operation plans, the minister said aircraft equipped with cloud seeding equipment will target areas with low-altitude cloud formations that have high pollution retention capacity. Experts have earmarked zones such as the Kundli border, Alipur, Bawana, Rohini, Burari, Pavi Sadakpur, and stretches along the Eastern Peripheral Expressway for the initial trials. The aim is to induce artificial rain to help mitigate Delhi’s pollution levels, which are expected to worsen during the winter months.

Advertisement

The approval marks the beginning of Delhi’s first-ever airborne experiment to mitigate pollution through induced precipitation, the official document stated. “The cloud seeding method will involve dispersion of hygroscopic particles (like sodium chloride or other aerosols) from below the cloud layer, enhancing precipitation and improving pollutant washout in the lower atmosphere,” said Sirsa.

The operation will be conducted by the Department of Aerospace Engineering at IIT Kanpur, using the VT-IIT (Cessna 206-H) aircraft. All mandatory conditions set by the DGCA, including licences and certifications, have been met, the minister said. Sirsa emphasised that the cloud seeding trials are part of a broader, data-driven strategy under the Environment Action Plan – 2025 to combat Delhi’s deteriorating air quality during the winter months.

“These trials, scheduled for late August and early September, are scientifically timed to collect data that will be crucial for calibrating and scaling up efforts during the October –December period, when Delhi typically experiences a spike in AQI levels,” the minister explained.