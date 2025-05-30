‘Delhiites today feel they have a sensitive govt’: Sachdeva on 100 days of BJP rule

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, on Friday, congratulated Rekha Gupta-led government in the national capital on completing its 100 “successful” days, claiming that the biggest achievement of her team is that the people of the city now feel the presence of a sensitive regime, whereas in the past 11 years, governance was seen only in the form of publicity.

Posing five questions to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, Sachdeva said those who are questioning the BJP-led government after just a 100 days should first answer as to why was the pension scheme announced by their government for women in the budget 2024-25 was not implemented after a year after its introduction.

Advertisement

Similarly, he pointing out that the AAP had promised pension to a women in its 2022 Punjab election manifesto, he asked why it hasn’t been launched even after three years.

Advertisement

He asked the AAP why their government not only hired bus marshals but also recruited thousands of other youth for contract jobs without administrative approval only to dismiss them later during investigations.

If the BJP government could begin work on long-term regulation of private schools by drafting the Delhi Education Act within just two months, why couldn’t the then Arvind Kejriwal government do it in 11 years, he asked.

He asserted that if the AAP government had taken concrete action in the past, issues like arbitrary school fees wouldn’t has arisen today.

The BJP leader also questioned on the houses built under AAP rule in Narela and Bawana for poor families lying in ruin. Why were they not allotted, suspecting whether it was only done to maintain a vote bank in unauthorized colonies.

He asked the AAP if any welfare scheme had been stopped by the current BJP government in Delhi. People are still benefiting from subsidies on electricity and water, as well as free bus travel for women.

The Delhi BJP president stated that if AAP leaders have the courage, they should answer these five questions related to their misgovernance before questioning the BJP. “Our government is always ready for dialogue,” he concluded.