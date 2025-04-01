Delhiites breath easy in improved air quality on sunny day

Delhiites woke up to a sunny morning with the temperature reaching 34.5°C. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported the minimum temperature at 14.6°C.

Despite rising temperatures, Delhi’s air quality improved from ‘poor’ to ‘moderate’ with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 144. However, pollution remains a health concern, necessitating awareness and precautions.

The IMD observed no significant changes in the temperature over the past 24 hours. However, strong surface winds are expected during the day with the maximum temperatures ranging between 29 and 30°C while the minimum between 14 and 16°C.

According to the IMD, it was also noted that the minimum temperatures remained 2-5°C below normal while the maximum, 2-4°C below normal. A clear sky is predicted for Wednesday with west-northwesterly winds prevailing at speeds under 24 km/h. Surface winds (10-15 km/h) were recorded in the last 12 hours.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), AQI levels are categorized as follows: 0-50 (good), 51-100 (satisfactory), 101-200 (moderate), 201-300 (poor), 301-400 (very poor), and 401-500 (severe).

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), AQI varied across Delhi-NCR on Tuesday at 4 pm. Gurugram recorded an AQI of 156, Ghaziabad 160, and Noida 85. While the overall air quality has improved, pollution levels remained a health concern, reinforcing the importance of preventive measures.