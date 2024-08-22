Delhiites affected as taxi-auto unions call for 2-day strike

Commuters in the national capital had a harrowing time on Thursday as auto and taxi unions called for a two-day strike against application-based cab services.

The primary reason for the strike includes the adverse effect these app based services have caused to their earning and means of livelihood of the auto drivers.

During the strike, auto and cab drivers raised slogans demanding fair price for their ride and stricter laws for the app based taxis.

While speaking to a news agency, Kishan Verma, the president of the Delhi Auto Taxi Transport Congress Union said that they have been writing to the government for several years about these private companies. He added that these companies present their side, the government presents its side, but no one listens to the auto-rickshaw drivers.

He highlighted that the ride-hailing service companies charge a 45% commission on their trips. The union suggests a ban on app-based cab services and asks for government-backed applications.

He said, “We are not getting anything. E-rickshaws and bikes with private number plates are plying on roads.”

He further added that the employment and earning of taxi and cab drivers has been affected by these companies and their issues should be addressed.

An auto driver during the strike said, “We are demanding fair price from the government as huge commissions are taken by these companies which has resulted in the drastic downfall in our earnings”.

Commuters faced severe disruption as they were not able to find an auto-rickshaw to reach their destinations.