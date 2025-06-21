Zero-tolerance against discharge of untreated sewage & industrial waste in Delhi: Verma

The Delhi government has taken up the issue of pollution very seriously and in another recent step towards safeguarding the environment, Public Works Department and Water Minister Parvesh Verma has issued strict orders for immediate action against the illegal discharge of untreated sewage and industrial waste across industrial and commercial establishments and all relevant establishments in the national capital.

Terming water pollution a serious threat to both public health and ecological sustainability, Verma has directed all concerned departments to launch an intensive inspection and enforcement campaign, ensuring 100 per cent compliance with existing environmental norms.

Reiterating Delhi government’s uncompromising stance on pollution control in the city, Verma has said, “This is a crisis that can no longer be ignored. Delhi cannot afford to let untreated sewage flow into its lifelines. No polluter will be spared. We will act — and act fast,” he added.

The minister has ordered city-wide inspections to begin immediately which will cover industrial and commercial establishments and all relevant establishments that are legally required to install and operate Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) or Effluent Treatment Plants (ETPs).

He has asserted that inspections must ensure proper installation and fully functional operations of the relevant infrastructure at these establishments.

Strict legal action will follow in case of any establishment found violating prescribed pollution norms, and penalties will be enforced under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, with no exemptions or delays.

A real-time centralized monitoring system will be created with an E-Dashboard to track inspections, violations, and corrective actions.

All departments have been given clear instructions that they will submit bi-monthly compliance reports to the minister’s office for review and accountability.

Verma has called for a seamless coordination among all enforcement and technical departments, to eliminate bureaucratic delays and ensure fast, on-ground results in this regard as the matter relates to pollution prevention aimed at protecting the environment.

He has asserted that cleaning the Yamuna is something which is non-negotiable, adding that the initiative marks a major milestone in Delhi’s environmental governance strategy.

Verma has said that the government is treating Yamuna rejuvenation not just as a policy objective, but as a mission of accountability, future readiness, and civic responsibility.

“This is not a symbolic act. It is a matter of survival and legacy. Delhi must rise to this challenge,” the water minister added.

According to the minister, priority will be given to high-risk zones and habitual defaulters, while the public is also encouraged to report any illegal discharge activities through appropriate local channels.