Youth Congress protests against Central govt in Delhi over unemployment

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Wednesday staged a protest against the BJP-led government at the Centre over the issue of unemployment.

At a demonstration held at Jantar Mantar here under the leadership of its national president Srinivas BV, members of the youth wing of the Congress party accused the ruling dispensation of “dictatorship”.

Addressing the members, the IYC chief said, “The (Narendra) Modi Government has nothing to do with the problems of the youngsters of the country. The Modi Government is only working for few industrialists.”

Attacking the BJP Government, Srinivas said, “Ever since this government came to power, it has brought unemployment to the youth of the country.”

He further said, “The government can suspend (Opposition) MPs from Parliament but how will they suspend these youngsters who are protesting against this government. The Modi Government is destroying democracy and spoiling the future of the youth.”

“We will fight this ‘dictatorship’ and the ‘fascist’ forces strongly. We will not let them succeed in their plans at any cost,” the IYC chief added.

Echoing a similar sentiment, national in-charge of the Youth Congress Krishna Allavaru said, “The Modi Government has brought economic recession and the unemployment rate is increasing in the country.”

Taking a swipe at the prime minister, he said, “Modi had promised to provide two crore jobs to the youth of the country every year, at that count today 18 crore youth in the country should have got employment, but the reality is that 18 crore youth did not get employment, 22 crore people had applied for jobs, only seven lakh people got employment. The youth of the country are helpless.”

“We appeal to the prime minister to pay some attention to the employment of the youth of the country. This struggle for the rights of the youngsters will continue,” added Allavaru.