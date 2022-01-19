Youth Congress accuses Delhi govt of conducting less Covid tests

The Indian Youth Congress on Tuesday submitted a representation to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Anil Baijal, accusing the Delhi government of reducing the number of Covid tests in the national capital.

The President of the Youth Congress, B.V. Srinivas, urged the Lieutenant Governor to ensure that a minimum of 1 lakh tests are conducted daily for the next 15 days, and ensure that adequate number of oxygen beds are made available in proportion to the number of positive cases.

“The test positivity rate in the national capital has remained around 30 per cent, but the number of tests has gone down from around 1 lakh on January 12 to about 40,000 on January 17,” the delegation said.

The Youth Congress also accused the Delhi government of trying to ‘cover up’ its ‘failure’ in handling the ongoing third wave of the pandemic by reducing the number of tests and thus suppressing the actual number of Covid cases.

“The course adopted by the Delhi government is contrary to the statements made by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal himself, as he had talked about focusing on ‘5 Ts’ — testing, tracing, treatment, teamwork and tracking — and monitoring the virus for preventing its spread,” the Youth Congress said.

The Delhi government led by Kejriwal has not learnt its lessons from the deadly second wave, which is clear from the fact that the Chief Minister is busy campaigning for the upcoming Assembly elections in other states while the people of Delhi have been left to fend for their lives, it added.