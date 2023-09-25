Young Crusaders enact play on cancer at Metro Museum

As part of the Childhood Cancer Awareness month, a bunch of youngsters, who successfully fought cancer enacted a play at the Metro Museum to raise awareness about the disease.

The event was organised by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), in association with the NGO Cankids..Kidscan.

DMRC MD Dr. Vikas Kumar felicitated the enterprising boys and girls at the metro museum on the occasion and interacted with the ‘warriors’.

Advertisement

The event was aptly named ‘Udaan’ to symbolise the unwavering confidence with which they struggled against all the odds.