Youth Congress protest’s in Delhi over Lakhimpur Kheri violence

On Monday, traffic on Delhi’s Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg was delayed by a protest march organised by Youth Congress workers in response to the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri.

Police barricades set up at the Ranjit Singh flyover stopped both carriageways. The Central Reserve Police (CRP) was also dispatched to help control the situation, in addition to the Delhi Police.

Hundreds of Congress workers and leaders started their protest march from their party office and moved towards the BJP headquarters. They were, however, stopped by the police near the Ranjit Singh flyover.

The protesters shouted slogans against the BJP and Uttar Pradesh government. With slogans such as “Kisano ke samman mein, Congress hai Maidan mein (For the honour of farmers, Congress is ready to fight)”, they demanded justice for the farmers, who were allegedly killed in Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday.

The Youth Congress protesters were trying to cross the police barricades, however, the police managed to control the situation.

Four farmers are said to have been slain in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri as a result of the violence, which sparked a major protest. On Monday, the state police claimed the situation would soon be normalised.

(With IANS inputs)