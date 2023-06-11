Woman stabs live-in partner in Delhi’s Kishangarh

A woman stabbed her live-in partner suspecting him of talking to another woman, informed Delhi Police officials on Sunday.

The victim has been identified as Samuel, while the accused has been identified as a woman named Baby. According to Delhi Police, the incident happened in the early hours of Saturday in Kishangarh.

“Around 4:00 am on Saturday morning, Samuel was doing something on the phone and his girlfriend suspected that he was talking to another girl on the phone. After this, they had an argument and the girl stabbed Samuel,” said Delhi Police.

As per the police, the man is admitted to a local hospital and is out of danger and the accused woman has been arrested.

Further investigation is underway and details are awaited.