Woman stabbed in Delhi

An unnamed male attacked a 26-year-old woman with a sharp item, and she was taken to a local hospital in the national capital, according to an official.

On May 31 at 12 a.m., Deputy Commissioner of Police Benita Mary Jaiker got information from Max Hospital that a 26-year-old woman from Pushp Vihar, Saket, had been hospitalized with a neck injury.

When the police arrived at the hospital, they discovered that the woman was being treated.

The victim said to the authorities that the event occurred as she was driving to church in Saidulajab from her house.

“One unknown individual aged about 22-24 years came from behind and sliced her throat with some sharp object while she was returning on foot near SDM office at MB road at around 8.50 p.m.,” the DCP added.

The woman was then transferred to Max Hospital. Her condition has now been described as stable.

As a result, the police have filed a complaint under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (attempt to murder).

According to the official, an investigation is currently underway. So far, no arrests have been made.

(with inputs from IANS)