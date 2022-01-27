Woman in Delhi assaulted & paraded on the street; 4 arrested

In an outrageous incident, a woman in Shahdra was allegedly attacked by a group of people, including women, who chopped off her hair, tore her clothes, blackened her face, and then paraded her in the area.

The incident took place on Wednesday and the accused were said to be illicit liquor sellers in the area. It has been alleged that the woman was also gang-raped.

A video of the incident showed the woman being attacked.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shahdara, R. Sathiyasundaram, the police have arrested four women in this connection.

“A case of sexual assault and abuse has been registered with the concerned police station,” said DCP, Shahdra.

The DCP also said that all possible help and counselling are being provided to the victim. We are taking the matter seriously and taking legal opinion too in the matter.

“We will arrest all the accused soon,” said the DCP.

As per the sources, the woman is married and has a child. “The man’s family believed that he committed suicide because of the woman. The family members of the man were angry after the incident and the women of the family were the ones who first attacked the victim,” said the source.

The woman is undergoing treatment in a hospital and her condition is stated to be stable. Her statement has been recorded by the investigation officer of the case.

The Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on the incident, tweeted, “This is very shameful. How did the criminals get so courageous? I urge the Union Home Minister and the Lieutenant Governor to instruct the police to take strict action, pay attention to the law and order situation. Delhiites will not tolerate such heinous crime and criminals at any cost.”

Meanwhile, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal issued a notice to the Delhi Police in connection with the matter.

Maliwal said that it was the most unfortunate incident that was reported from the capital.

“A woman was gang-raped by the accused, who deals in the illicit liquor business. She was made to wear a garland of shoes. Her face was blackened and she was paraded in the area. Most unfortunate incident. I am writing to Delhi Police to provide security to the woman and her family and take strong action against the accused,” said Swati.

DCW chief, along with her team, met the victim at the hospital and recorded her statement. She has assured all help to the victim.