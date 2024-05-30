With no respite in sight, Delhi continues to reel under heatwave

The national capital continued to battle heat wave conditions in several areas with the maximum temperature recorded at over 49 degrees Celsius at some stations of the city.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Delhi Mungeshpur recorded the maximum temperature at 49 degrees C, nine points above season’s average.

Najafgarh station clocked mercury level at 49 degrees C, Narela 49.2 degrees C, Pitampura 48.4 and Pusa at 48.3 degrees C, the weatherman said.

The weather agency also forecast a possibility of a Dust storm or Thunderstorm, while there was presence of predominant surface wind with speed between 10- 18 kmph.

As for the city’s average maximum temperature, it was 45.6 degrees C on Thursday, which stood at 5.2 notches above the normal for the season.

Delhi recorded a low relative humidity of 13 per cent during the evening at around 1730 hours, as per the Met department, while the average minimum temperature of the city in the morning hours was 30.4 degrees C, which was four points above season’s average, the weather agency added.

In a weather warning for Thursday, the IMD mentioned about likelihood of heatwave to severe heatwave conditions at a few places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan and at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.

The Weather Department forecast the possibility of a dust storm or thunderstorm for Friday with minimum and maximum temperatures to hover around 29 and 44 degrees C, respectively, the weatherman added.

According to the Met office, there is a possibility of light rain, drizzle accompanied with gusty winds with speeds between 25- 35 kmph, the Regional Meteorological Centre, New Delhi said.