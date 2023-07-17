Wazirabad plant to work on full capacity soon: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday informed that the Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant in the national capital has started producing 54 MGD of water and it will start working on full capacity soon.

“Capacity of Wazirabad Water treatment plant is 134 MGD. It has started producing 54 MGD. The equipment got most damaged in this plant. Hopefully, it shud start working on full capacity soon. Engineers are working 24×7,” Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Due to the rising water level in the Yamuna River, the water treatment plants in Wazirabad, Chandrawal, and Okhla had been temporarily shut down, leading to water scarcity in certain areas.

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) regulator, which was broken due to heavy rain and the rise in the water level of the Yamuna, has been fixed.

In another tweet, Kejriwal also thanked the Public Works Department, Delhi Jal Board and other agencies for rescue and relief operations in the flood-affected areas.

“I wish to personally thank PWD, DJB, army, NDRF, I&FC, navy and all officers and engineers of other depts for working 24×7 to save Delhiites and bringing life to normalcy. Salute to all of them! Thank u! ” Kejriwal said in a tweet.

On Sunday, Kejriwal informed that the Chandrawal water treatment plant (WTP) had resumed operations after water level in the Yamuna River dropped to 206.03 metres. The Okhla water treatment plant started at full capacity on Saturday evening.

Some areas in the city remain submerged on Monday. Behind the Red Fort, the water was approximately 10-12 feet deep, and nearby areas such as ITO, ISBT, Rajghat, and Shanti Van were also flooded.

Near Nigam Bodh Ghat, the largest crematorium which is currently closed, the water was eight feet deep.