Water supply hit in several parts of Delhi after ammonia levels rise in Yamuna

Due to the increase in ammonia level pollution in the Yamuna, water supply in parts of Delhi has been disrupted on Sunday, according to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB)

Treatment and pumping of water treatment plants in the city have been affected, resulting in a massive disruption of supply.

These are the Sonia Vihar, Bhagirathi, Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla water treatment plants.

A press note from the Delhi Jal Board state that supply would be affected in the evening on Saturday and in the morning and evening on Sunday. Areas that will be affected include East Delhi, Northeast Delhi, South Delhi, parts of the New Delhi Municipal Council area, and parts of Burari, Model Town, Jahangirpuri, Kamla Nagar, Karol Bagh, Civil Lines, Sarita Vihar, Vasant Kunj, Moolchand and Greater Kailash.

While talking to ANI, Neeti Verma, resident of Yamuna Vihar said “We don’t have a water supply since yesterday and this happens every 2 months. Tap water is yellowish and pungent, so we have to buy water from shops.”

“The water wasn’t supplied since last night, without informing, so we couldn’t store any. We don’t have any information on when the water will be supplied,” another local resident of Katwaria Sarai said.

Sunny, Malviya Nagar resident also said “They cut our water supply in the morning and gave the notice afterwards. Industrial waste is disposed of in the Yamuna. Govt is not taking any concrete step”.