Anju Sehwag, sister of cricket legend Virender Sehwag, joins AAP

Anju Sehwag, the sister of former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) here on Friday.

Anju Sehwag has joined the Aam Adami Party, according to a news announcement held on Friday (December 31). “In Delhi, I believe the AAP is doing a wonderful job. It is also gaining popularity in other areas of the nation, such as Punjab. I selected AAP because I believe that you should always vote for a party that allows you to express yourself freely “Anju Sehwag spoke to ANI. Anju Sehwag is a retired teacher and former Congress councillor. This occurred months before Delhi’s municipal corporation elections.

Anju expressed gratitude to the party for accepting her into its fold, saying: “I will carry out all of my tasks to the best of my ability. My obligations will come first, and the rest will follow.”

Anju Sehwag previously ran as a Congress candidate from Dakshinpuri Extension in the Delhi MCD elections in 2012.

AAP announced in a tweet on Friday: “Smt Anju Sehwag, Virender Sehwag’s sister, has joined the AAP. She is a former Congress councillor from Delhi and a former teacher. She has joined AAP with all of her fans after being inspired by CM Kejriwal’s activities.”

Anju Sehwag, elder to brother Sehwag, was born in 1977 to Chaudhary Krishan Sehwag and Krishna Sehwag.

She is married to businessman Chaudhary Ravinder Singh Mahalwal.