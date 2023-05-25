Several companies from Vietnam are looking towards India as an alternative source of raw material after China, Dr Madan Mohan Sethi, Consul General of India in Ho Chi Minh City, said.

These companies from Vietnam are planning to invest in sectors such as hotels and restaurants, manufacturing and they are keen to collaborate with India in sectors like pharmaceuticals, education and healthcare, Dr Sethi said at an event.

The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) will provide handholding to Vietnamese industries to invest in India, he said at the event held on the topic of ‘Growing Trade Ties Between India and Vietnam.’

A high-profile delegation from India consisting of representatives from various sectors is currently attending a conference showcasing the trade potential between India and Vietnam.

The delegation is focused on exploring business opportunities and strengthening trade ties between the two countries, Dr Sethi said.