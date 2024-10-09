Two die, one hospitalized after inhaling poisonous gas during sewer cleaning

Two workers died and another was hospitalized after they inhaled poisonous gas during cleaning of a drain in the Sarojini Nagar area of South West Delhi, the police said on Wednesday.

According to them, a call was received regarding the collapse of a building in Pillanji village of South West Delhi. The police team rushed to the spot and found that three labourers fell unconscious after they were exposed to toxic fumes while cleaning a drain near the construction site.

The injured were shifted to nearby hospital and two labourers, Ramasre and Babundra Kumar were declared dead by the doctors while the third labourer Shrinath is undergoing treatment. The police conducted post-mortem of the deceased and handed over the body to the family members.

A case under relevant sections of BNS was registered at Sarojini nagar police station and an inquiry is going on, said the police.