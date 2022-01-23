Follow Us:
  1. Home / Cities / Delhi / Two arrested in Delhi for smuggling gold

Two arrested in Delhi for smuggling gold

The arrested woman was allegedly a part of a racket which smuggled gold through the country’s northeast border.

IANS | New Delhi | January 23, 2022 11:04 pm

(Photo: iStock)

The Delhi Customs Department on Sunday said it has arrested two persons including a woman in connection with a gold smuggling case.

The arrested woman was allegedly a part of a racket which smuggled gold through the country’s northeast border.

The customs officials seized 870 gm gold, and 1,075 gm gold paste from the woman.

“She was coming via Guwahati-Delhi Spicejet domestic flight. We have found that this was regular modus of smuggled gold through the northeast borders. She was arrested along with her accomplice,” said the Customs official.

A case was lodged against the woman and her accomplice.

Both were taken to a government hospital for the medical examination. Later on, they were presented at a court which remanded them to 14-day judicial custody.

The customs officials have recorded their statement in which the woman could not give any satisfactory answer. They also failed to produce any documents regarding the gold.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Delhi's AQI to settle in 'poor', 'very poor' category post-rain: SAFAR
Covid cases in Delhi fall
Delhi turns into fortress ahead of R-Day, over 27K personnel deployed