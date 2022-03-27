TSC London to conduct survey about Delhi Metro services

The Transport Strategy Centre (TSC), London, which manages the COMET benchmarking group, will be conducting the 9th edition of ‘Online Customer Satisfaction Survey; from 28th March (Monday) – 01st May (Sunday) 2022 in Delhi Metro.

The main objective of the survey is to know what the commuters think about various aspects of metro operations including feedback/suggestions and on improving the quality of service.

Commuters who wish to participate in the survey can visit DMRC’s official website www.delhimetrorail.com and submit the survey online by clicking on it.

“The survey form will be available in both English and Hindi,” stated the press statement issued by the Delhi Metro.

Commuters will be able to give their feedback on all the important aspects of metro functioning such as availability, accessibility, ease of use, information prior to travel, and information during travel.

Besides, reliability, customer care, comfort, crowding, security, and overall satisfaction will also be included in the survey.

Member metros of the COMET group across the world are participating in this survey to find out what their passengers think of the service they provide.

“The results of the survey will help them to learn good practices which are admired by commuters and work toward giving customers even better service,” said the metro spokesperson.