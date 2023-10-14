Trio held in Delhi for running betting racket over Cricket World Cup

With the Cricket World Cup fever catching up with the country, cases of illegal betting are on the rise in the national capital. The Delhi Police have busted a high-profile racket with the arrest of three persons for betting with the use of software.

The three accused identified as Ravi Kumar, Amit Kumar, and Shahid were nabbed from Khanpur Extension and have been booked under the Delhi Public Gambling Act for allegedly organizing a betting session on the Cricket World Cup match between South Africa and Australia.

Interestingly, the trio used the software to maintain a book and accounts of ‘punters’ (gamblers).

The modus operandi they employed was that one person would be at the stadium (where the match would be played) with a phone or an electronic gadget (which is also called a line) to provide an actual score, a little faster compared to live match being shown on TV channels.

They used this communication line for betting (bhaav) and passed on the same to their associate gamblers.

The software used by them was purchased from the famous electronics market Nehru Place.

As per the information, per match disclosed by the three following questioning, Rs 5 to 7 lakh were on stake by them, and around Rs 50 Lacs to Rs 1 crore have been at stake in the 9 matches, so far played during the Cricket World Cup 2023.

They have been betting since the beginning of this Cricket World Cup 2023 season.

The police have recovered from the accused two laptops equipped with the betting assistance software, three internet routers, seven mobile phones, a printer, and other material used in running the betting racket.

A week ago, two people involved in organizing online gambling during World Cup ODI played between Sri Lanka and South Africa played at Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi, were also arrested by the police from the Rohini area.