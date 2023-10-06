Three of Sanjay Singh’s associates to be questioned by Enforcement Directorate

Three associates of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh — Vivek Tyagi, Sarvesh Mishra, and Kanwarbir Singh, have been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in relation to the Delhi Excise Policy Case.

Tyagi, Mishra, and Singh have received summonses. Mishra, meanwhile appeared before the ED on Friday.

Sanjay Singh, who is being held by the ED until October 10, is anticipated to be questioned by the investigation agency in front of the three. Wednesday saw Singh’s arrest following a day-long interrogation by ED agents at his Delhi home.

The ED claims that Mishra accepted 2 crore from Sanjay Singh on two separate occasions at the latter’s home. Tyagi, Sanjay Singh’s personal assistant, received an offer for a share of accused Amit Arora’s company Aralias Hospitality’s profits.

Sanjay Singh was placed in ED custody on Thursday and will be kept there till October 10 so that the federal investigation agency could question him. The Rajya Sabha MP will be brought before the court when his custody is no longer required.

The accused’s “sustained and custodial interrogation appeared to be necessary to trace out the complete trail thereof,” the judge noted, citing the accusations levelled against him and the evidence presented to the court regarding his “direct nexus with activities pertaining to proceeds of crime by way of receiving Rs 2 crore.”

The accused is being remanded to the custody of ED until October 10, 2023 for the purposes of his in-depth and prolonged interrogation and confrontations with the oral and documentary evidence, the judge said. On that day, at 2 p.m., the accused will be brought before the court.

However, the judge ordered that his questioning take place in a location with CCTV coverage in compliance with the standards established by the Hon. Supreme Court and that the aforementioned CCTV film be retained.

The judge ordered that he undergo a medical examination once every 48 hours.

Singh claimed that the arrest was an injustice committed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose party will lose the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, as he was being led into the courtroom.