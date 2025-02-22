Three gangsters arrested after gunfight in Delhi

Bhau

The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police on Saturday arrested three members of the Himanshuand Neeraj Bawana gang following an encounter that prevented a potential firing incident intended to take revenge and extort money in Rohini, North West Delhi.

The arrests led to the seizure of a sophisticated pistol, two country-made pistols, and five bullets. One of the arrested gangsters was involved in making extortion calls to a politician, the police said.

Advertisement

The action followed a tip-off regarding the movement of shooters towards Bawana in outer North Delhi on a motorcycle with the intent to carry out a shootout, said Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sanjay Bhatia.

Advertisement

The Additional Commissioner of Police further said that around 10.30 pm on Friday, a police team intercepted the criminals on a 100-foot road in Rohini, following which they fired at the police. In retaliation, the police fired at them, causing injury to one of the criminals who was hit by a bullet in his leg. Subsequently, they were overpowered and arrested, he added.

During interrogation, one of the suspects, Atul, disclosed that he was arrested in 2016 in connection with a case related to the murder of an individual. Later, he met Neeraj Bawana and Naveen in the prison. He also disclosed that he made extortion and threat calls to a Bawana politician from the prison to influence a key witness in the murder case.

Bhatia said that the other two arrested shooters were involved in murder, robbery, and snatching cases, among others.