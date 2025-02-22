Logo

# Delhi

Three gangsters arrested after gunfight in Delhi

The arrests led to the seizure of a sophisticated pistol, two country-made pistols, and five bullets. One of the arrested gangsters was involved in making extortion calls to a politician, the police said.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | February 22, 2025 7:56 pm

The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police on Saturday arrested three members of the Himanshu Bhau and Neeraj Bawana gang following an encounter that prevented a potential firing incident intended to take revenge and extort money in Rohini, North West Delhi.

The action followed a tip-off regarding the movement of shooters towards Bawana in outer North Delhi on a motorcycle with the intent to carry out a shootout, said Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sanjay Bhatia.

The Additional Commissioner of Police further said that around 10.30 pm on Friday, a police team intercepted the criminals on a 100-foot road in Rohini, following which they fired at the police. In retaliation, the police fired at them, causing injury to one of the criminals who was hit by a bullet in his leg. Subsequently, they were overpowered and arrested, he added.

During interrogation, one of the suspects, Atul, disclosed that he was arrested in 2016 in connection with a case related to the murder of an individual. Later, he met Neeraj Bawana and Naveen in the prison. He also disclosed that he made extortion and threat calls to a Bawana politician from the prison to influence a key witness in the murder case.

Bhatia said that the other two arrested shooters were involved in murder, robbery, and snatching cases, among others.

