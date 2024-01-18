Three-day Smart Cities India Expo in Delhi

The Smart Cities Mission (SCM) under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) is showcasing achievements of the Mission at the National Smart Cities Mission Pavilion here.

The National Pavilion showcases models of some of the most impactful projects, including the Chappan Dukaan of Indore Smart City, Connecting Past with Future of Surat Smart City, Area-Based Development of Udaipur Smart City and Digitization of Manuscripts of Prayagraj Smart City.

City Leader’s Conclave is being organized on January 19 which will bring forth city leaders as well as private entrepreneurs on the same platform, to discuss city initiatives identifying suitable solutions for building liveable and sustainable cities.

Smart Cities India Awards will be held on January 19 recognizing projects that have made an impact by making our cities liveable, sustainable and economically viable by honouring best practices in the 100 Smart Cities.

The 9th Smart Cities India Expo is being held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi from January 17-19. The three-day expo, being organized by India Trade Promotions Organization (ITPO) and the Exhibitions India Group, features key verticals of smart city framework including Smart ICT, Smart Energy, Buildings, Transport, Water, and Clean India, etc and provide a platform to enable deeper communication and a practical approach towards making smart cities a reality.