Threat emails to Gautam Gambhir sent from Pakistan: Delhi police sources

Two emails threatening to kill cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir were sent from Pakistan, Delhi Police sources said on Thursday.

East Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir registered a complaint with Delhi police alleging he has received death threats via two emails within 24 hours from “ISISKashmir”, which prompted Delhi Police to beef up security at his residence in Delhi.

Upon investigation, the source of the emails was traced to Pakistan, a police source said on Thursday. Wednesday, Gautam Gambhir allegedly received two threatening e-mails from the e-mail address’[email protected]’. The first mail, reads, “We are going to kill you and your family”.

Soon after that, he received the second e-mail, which read: “We intended to kill you, but you survived yesterday.”If you love the life of your family, stay away from politics and the Kashmir issue,” the e-mail read.

The seconde-mail also had an attachment of a video shot outside Gautam Gambhir’s Delhi residence.

In a written complaint to the Delhi Police dated 23 Nov, Gaurav Arora mentioned that the first e-mail was received at 9.32 pm on Tuesday. The second e-mail was received in the afternoon, around 2:32 pm. After that, Delhi Police approached Google, seeking information about the account handlers and the registered ID through which the alleged e-mails were sent. According to the information by Google, the mail was sent from Pakistan, the source said.

The IP address was also traced to Pakistan. The police are further investigating the matter. Multiple agencies, including the Delhi Police Special Cell, are also monitoring the case.

Security outside the MP’s residence in Rajendra Nagar has been beefed up as a precaution, police said.