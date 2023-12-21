Teenager killed in collapse of foot-overbridge, Delhi govt orders probe

A teenager lost his life after falling from a foot-overbridge on Wazirabad road in northeast Delhi, the police said on Thursday.

According to police, the class 9 student was on his way back to his home in Ghaziabad when the incident occurred at around 1.45 pm on Wednesday near Mandoli Jail, Delhi.

The 16-year-age boy, student of a government school of Mandoli, was rushed to the GTB Hospital, where he was declared brought dead by the doctors.

“He fell on the road below from the bridge at a height of about six metres and sustained serious injuries,” a police official said. A FIR under sections 336/304A IPC has been registered in this matter.

The boy was with some other schoolboys when the incident happened, the police said.

One of his classmates from a different section accompanied him to the hospital.

According to another teenager, the deceased was leaning against the guardrail and fell down as one section of the guardrail on the foot over bridge was broken / missing, the police said.

A case of an act endangering life or personal safety of others (section 336 IPC) and causing death by negligence (section 304A IPC) against concerned authority has been registered on the deceased’s friend’s complaint, the police added.

Further investigation is in progress, the police official said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has expressed grief over the incident and extended deepest condolences to the family and friends of the young individual who tragically lost their life due to the unfortunate incident.

The government in a statement further said that safety of the citizens is taken very seriously and in this regard, the PWD Minister has ordered the audit of such footover bridges across Delhi for safety and security point of view.

The PWD Minister has already ordered a thorough inquiry on the matter and is working diligently to address the situation.

Measures are being taken to ensure the immediate assessment and repair of the missing grills to prevent any further such incidents, the statement said further.