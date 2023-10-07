Sweeper arrested for filming students in IIT Delhi washroom

A 20-year-old youth has been arrested by the police for allegedly shooting videos of women inside a restroom of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Delhi).

According to the police, a complaint was received through the microblogging site ‘X’ that a boy made videos of the women’s washroom of IIT, Delhi.

On the basis of the complaint received at Police Station Kishangarh, a case was registered under section 354 C of the IPC, the police said.

The 20-year-old accused, a contractual sweeper, has been arrested and sent to Judicial remand while further investigation in the case is on, the police added.