Students of Delhi Model Virtual School to get free JEE-NEET coaching: Atishi

Delhi Education Minister Atishi has said that the students of Delhi Model Virtual School (DMVS) will get free JEE-NEET coaching from the upcoming session.

DMVS is a full-time regular online school that strives to provide excellent education to students remotely through personalised teaching-learning and the use of cutting-edge technology.

In the session 2023-24, the Delhi government’s DMVS will further enhance the learning opportunities for students nationwide through Delhi’s quality education model.

To ensure the same, the Delhi Education Minister held a review meeting with the officials of this flagship project.

During the meeting, the Delhi Education Minister provided several important suggestions regarding the action plan for the virtual school in the upcoming academic session.

Admissions for the virtual school will begin soon for the new session.

Atishi said: “Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and with the vision of Manish Sisodia, today the Delhi Education Model is being applauded across the world.”

She added: “Our aim through the Delhi Model Virtual School is to make quality education more accessible and inclusive so that students from anywhere in India can easily become a part of it in large numbers and as per their convenience.”

“Today, students from 13 states, including Delhi, are studying here, and this year our focus is to expand its reach to more states across the country. Our goal is to ensure that quality education is easily available to everyone, regardless of their location,” she said.

From the upcoming session, students in DMVS will have access to free IIT-JEE and NEET coaching virtually. DMVS will also offer students job-oriented courses like coding, digital media and design, finance and accounting, along with short-term and advanced courses designed by industry experts.

During the meeting, the Delhi Education Minister directed the concerned officials to make a 5-year action plan for DMVS.