Stolen from Delhi, ATM recovered from well in Nuh, duo held

The Delhi Police have recovered an ATM stolen from Wazirabad in North Delhi with approximately Rs 29 lakh in cash from a well in Haryana’s Nuh district and apprehended two offenders.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Surender Singh, in a press conference, stated that on the intervening night of 05-06 February, at around 3:50 am, Axis Bank’s Control Room received an alert signaling an issue with the ATM located in Wazirabad, and the same was alerted to the police.

On reaching the spot, a team of the bank found the cash withdrawal machine missing from its kiosk and had been stolen by someone. During preliminary investigation, it was found that the thieves had carefully planned their heist by disabling the ATM’s security camera by spraying black paint on its lens, Singh added.

The official elaborated that based on intelligence input from informers, two suspect, identified as Nadeem and Sameer, were apprehended after a minor scuffle with the villagers from Nuh.

During interrogation, the duo disclosed that they, along with their three associates, uprooted the ATM with the help of a stolen car and took it to a village named Adbar and with the help of a gas cutter took out the cash to distribute amongst themselves.

After this, they dumped the machine in a dry well and covered it with dry branches and leaves, Singh said, adding that a search to nab their associates is still going on.