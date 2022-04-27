Social welfare minister chairs meeting to implement SC, ST Act

Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting to ensure effective implementation of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 in the national capital.

Directing the officials to plug all loopholes, the Minister stated, “All implementing agencies should hold meetings and submit status reports to the department regularly. I assure complete support from the Kejriwal Government, I will personally ensure the redressal of all grievances immediately.”

The meeting saw the presence of the top-ranking officials of the department as well as Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Commissioner of Delhi Police, Divisional Commissioner, Principal Secretary (Law) and Secretary (DSCST).

Besides, the meeting laid special focus on the issues of : Establishment of Special Courts, Timely release of relief/Compensation under the Act, Registration of cases as per provision of Act 4.

“The schemes include scheme for Rights of Victims and Witness, Timely completion of Investigation, Regular Conduct of meetings of State and District Level Vigilance, Monitoring Committee, Setting up of SC/ST Protection Cell and Awareness, Sensitization and Training,” stated the press statement issued by the Delhi government.

The concerned officers presented the strategies and blueprints for the implementation of the provisions.

The minister sought better coordination and cooperation within the departments. He directed the officials to streamline their communication channels to plug all loopholes. The Minister further instructed all implementation agencies to regularly hold meetings over their progress every quarter and asked them to submit status reports every three months.