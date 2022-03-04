Skywalk to connect railway station and metro station at New Delhi to open from tomorrow

The DMRC in collaboration with Northern Railway has constructed a dedicated skywalk, to provide seamless connectivity between the Ajmeri Gate side of the New Delhi Railway station and the adjacent New Delhi Metro stations.

The skywalk is on Yellow Line and Airport Express Line which will be opened for passenger use from 10 am tomorrow, 5 March.

This newly constructed Skywalk is an extension of the foot over bridge (FOB) inside the railway station and connects the Ajmeri Gate Side of the station with the New Delhi Metro station as well as the multilevel parking across Bhavbhuti Marg through multiple entry and exit points.

According to DMRC, the 242 metres long skywalk, apart from providing seamless connectivity, will also help in streamlining the traffic flow on Ajmeri Gate side of the railway station.

Besides, the skywalk has been provided with escalators along with facilities such as CCTV surveillance cameras etc.

“The construction of this unique skywalk in a hub witnessing significant traffic, was a major engineering challenge including the disruptions posed due to COVID-19 pandemic,” stated DMRC.

The structure had to be built above a functional underground Metro station just 3 metres below with major traffic movement on Bhavbhuti Marg.

Also, the bridge had to be connected to two pre-existing building structures at the far ends ensuring minimum inconvenience to the people, infrastructure and other buildings nearby.