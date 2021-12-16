Six beat man to death in Delhi’s Trilokpuri, two held

A man was beaten to death by six people in the city’s Trilokpuri area, a police official said on Thursday.

Two of the accused have been arrested.

According to the official, information was received on Tuesday morning that an unconscious person was lying outside Central Park in Trilokpuri, Delhi. The police reached the spot and rushed the man, identified as Shabir, to Lal Bahadur Shastri hospital.

“There were five injuries on his body and the doctor stated his condition to be critical after which he was referred to the GTB Hospital,” the official said.

However, the injured succumbed to his injuries on the intervening night of December 14-15. Based on the MLC and local inquiry, a case was registered under sections 307 and 304 of the Indian Penal Code and a probe was initiated into the case.

During the course of investigation, one accused Keshav, a resident of TrilokPuri, Delhi was arrested. On interrogation, the accused spilled out the names of five more people, who along with him had assaulted Shabir late on December 14.

The accused Keshav was produced before a Metropolitan Magistrate on Wednesday and sent to a two-day police custody remand.

Meanwhile, the official said they have apprehended one more person in the said case and efforts are on to nab the others.