Sisodia presents Delhi Teachers’ University Bill 2022 in the Assembly

The Delhi Teachers’ University Bill 2022 was tabled in the state assembly on Monday. While presenting the bill, Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia said that quality education is the basic need for the country’s progress.

“Delhi Teachers’ University will set new standards of teacher education in India. It will focus on preparing quality teachers through world-class exposure,” said Sisodia while presenting the bill in the assembly.

Following the mantra of ‘Sikshak ke Dum pe Siksha, Siksha ke Dum par Desh’ (Education on the basis of Teacher and Country on the basis of Education), Sisodia said, “In the past seven years, many historic decisions have been taken for setting up the Delhi education model”

Mentioning the need of Teachers University in Delhi, in present times, Sisodia said, Teachers are the real changemakers in the evolving Delhi education model. “We gave global exposure to our teachers by sending them to international universities and they completely changed the education system in Delhi government schools.”

“Now there is a need to prepare a force of teachers who can provide quality education of international standards to our students. Delhi Teachers’ University will focus on preparing teachers of such standards. It will not be just a B.Ed. or any other teacher education institution. It will set new standards in the field of teacher education like IIMs have set standards for management education, IITs for engineering education, and AIIMS for medical education,” informed Sisodia.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that education and teachers have played an important role in the development of developed countries of the world. Today the education model of Finland is discussed all over the world. Finland abolished the posts of an inspector from its schools and worked on teachers training there and today Finland is at the top in terms of quality education.

He said that the National Institute of Education (NIE) in Singapore inspires the most talented youth of the country to become teachers, whereas in Japan, the post of teacher gets more respect than a civil servant. Public school teachers in Japan have been given the status of “civil servant”, equal to that of an IAS officer in the Indian system.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that there are talented teachers in the country but there is a shortage of training institutes. Delhi Teachers University will work to fill this gap and every year thousands of professional teachers will emerge from here who will work to strengthen the education system. He said that the Delhi Government has prepared the blueprint of Delhi Teachers University on the basis of the vision of the new National Education Policy. And it is a matter of great pride that Delhi Teachers University will be the first university in the country to meet the requirements of teacher training given in the National Education Policy.

Sisodia said that every year the seats in Delhi Teachers University will be increased keeping in view the needs of the teachers. Here excellent parameters will be created for pre-service as well as in-service teacher training. Along with regular teacher education programs, a 1-year diploma program will also be introduced here for those professionals who have a passion for teaching but are not able to pursue this as a profession due to degree restrictions.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that there is a shortage of teachers in 3 lakh schools in the country and there is a shortage of about 11 lakh teachers in the entire country.

Delhi Teachers University will be spread over 12 acres of land. It will have lecture halls, labs, and a library with world-class facilities.