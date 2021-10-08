Sisodia lays foundation stone of a unique school in Delhi

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday laid the foundation stone of a unique educational institution, School of Specialized Excellence, in Mehram Nagar.

Sisodia said the building of this school had been designed keeping in mind the overall development of children. This school building will be different from other schools and the entire premises would be involved in the learning process of children.

With this, the Delhi government has taken another step forward for making its education system world-class. To provide holistic education to students, the school will promote sports along with learning. The school has been designed in such a way that even its roof can be fully utilised.

Unique in itself, it will have basketball, tennis and volleyball courts on its rooftop to facilitate outdoor sports activities. A magnificent semi-Olympic size swimming pool will also be developed at the school.

Along with 52 smart classrooms, it will have eight labs equipped with modern technology. Modern facilities like rain-water harvesting systems will also be there in the school building.

The four-floor school, being built at a cost of Rs 39.73 crore, will be ready within a year in which all world-class facilities for education as well as sports will be available to its students.

A grand auditorium with a seating capacity of 800 people will also be constructed in the school. This auditorium will be equipped with all modern facilities and it can be used for various cultural activities in the school as well as for large conferences. Along with this, an open amphitheater with a capacity of 1,000 people will be developed in the school.

On laying the foundation stone of the new school building, Sisodia said its students would bring laurels to India from all over the world after receiving quality education from here. He also pointed out that the Kejriwal government was committed to providing world-class facilities to the children studying in the government schools of Delhi.